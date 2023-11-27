Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Forest Service: Containment on Matts Creek fire within reach

Fire damage done along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County on route to Big Island
Fire damage done along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County on route to Big Island(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Containment of the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties is the goal by “end of shift” Monday, said the US Forest Service Monday, November 27.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 95% contained after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 93% Sunday.

Some reconnaissance and repair work remains within the interior of the burned area to ensure it is secure and safe for public reentry, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

Click here for other stories about the Matts Creek fire.

Matts Creek fire map... 11.27.23
Matts Creek fire map... 11.27.23(US Forest Service)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold and windy start to the week
Hundreds flooded Richmond streets, protesting in support of Palestine Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds flood Richmond streets, protesting in support of Palestine
The James Madison University Dukes have the best record of the Sunbelt Conference's east...
Businesses anticipate JMU’S first college bowl football game
Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland supports Camp LIGHT, a camp for at-risk and special...
Christmas Wonderland returns to benefit Camp LIGHT kids