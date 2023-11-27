Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg Housing Authority looks to issue revenue bonds for West Mosby affordable housing projects

HRHA is seeking approval from the Harrisonburg City Council to issue revenue bonds to a...
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority hopes to take another step this week toward bringing more affordable housing to the Friendly City.

HRHA is seeking approval from the Harrisonburg City Council to issue revenue bonds to a developer that plans to build two affordable housing projects on a property off of West Mosby Road.

“I think it’s a real opportunity for us to be able to address or put a dent in the housing challenges within our local community. A specific need is one-bedroom units and both of the developments will provide access to that,” said HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong.

Over the summer the Harrisonburg City Council approved a rezoning for the West Mosby Road property that will allow the Beverley J. Searles Foundation to build an 80-unit multi-family housing development and an 84-unit senior living facility there.

“From the initial plans that they provided, there is a level of amenities associated with that property and also a level of walkability associated with it. So we’re excited for them to be able to come to our community,” said Wong.

At the council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 HRHA hopes to get the go-ahead to issue revenue bonds to the Searles Foundation for both projects. If approved the bonds will provide tax-exempt funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to go toward the construction of the projects.

“There are no funds attached from the city or the housing authority, there are no recourses through the city or the housing authority, this is what is called revenue bond financing. So the revenue from the project pays directly back to the bond fees associated with the project,” said Wong.

Wong said the housing projects will help meet the city’s big need for affordable housing.

“This is predominately targeted toward those in the A.L.I.C.E. population which is really a big challenge for our local community in regard to being able to find enough affordable housing for that income range group,” he said.

Wong said that construction of the West Mosby Road projects likely won’t begin until 2026.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, HRHA is also seeking the approval of a resolution that would allow it to access grant funding from the Virginia Housing Development Authority for the Bluestone Town Center project.

“Approval of the resolution would also allow us to be able to access additional funding. We are planning to have some potential retail service and mixed-use type of activities at the property and this will allow us to gain funding access and financing through Virginia Housing,” said Wong.

The Harrisonburg City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

