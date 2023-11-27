Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU volleyball earns at-large bid, No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament

JMU volleyball earned at-large bid along with a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament
JMU volleyball earned at-large bid along with a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday night, the volleyball Dukes gathered in Harrisonburg to watch the NCAA Selection Show.

After falling to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship final, the Dukes needed an at-large bid into the Big Dance. Not only did they earn an at-large bid for the first time in program history, they also earned a No. 7 seed.

According to the Dukes, the No. 7 seed represents their growth on and off the court.

“This is a better team than last year,” said JMU fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis. “We’re a really strong team.”

The Sun Belt placed a record four teams into the bracket on Sunday, which was likely aided by JMU since the Dukes were ranked 22 in the RPI.

“It’s a great team chemistry, we all get along well and love playing together,” added JMU fifth-year setter Caroline Dozier.

The Dukes will face Baylor for the first time on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.

“The team is wonderful,” said JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher. “They compete, they work hard, and they are incredible volleyball players.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread

Latest News

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
James Madison closes the regular season with a 56-14 win at Coastal Carolina
McCloud throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 24 James Madison beats Coastal Carolina 56-14
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti speaks with the media after the Dukes 56-14 win against...
Curt Cignetti Postgame Press Conference: Coastal Carolina
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud speaks with the media after the Dukes 56-14 win...
Jordan McCloud Postgame Press Conference: Coastal Carolina