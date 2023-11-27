JMU volleyball earns at-large bid, No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday night, the volleyball Dukes gathered in Harrisonburg to watch the NCAA Selection Show.

After falling to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship final, the Dukes needed an at-large bid into the Big Dance. Not only did they earn an at-large bid for the first time in program history, they also earned a No. 7 seed.

According to the Dukes, the No. 7 seed represents their growth on and off the court.

“This is a better team than last year,” said JMU fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis. “We’re a really strong team.”

The Sun Belt placed a record four teams into the bracket on Sunday, which was likely aided by JMU since the Dukes were ranked 22 in the RPI.

“It’s a great team chemistry, we all get along well and love playing together,” added JMU fifth-year setter Caroline Dozier.

The Dukes will face Baylor for the first time on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.

“The team is wonderful,” said JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher. “They compete, they work hard, and they are incredible volleyball players.”

