Local bands to hosts benefit concert in Elkton

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend in Elkton two local bands are teaming up to host a benefit concert and dinner show at the Elkton Area Community Center from Dec 1-3. The goal is to raise money for the Town of Elkton.

“Nine years ago the Southern Grace Country Gospel Band started having a Christmas show. We play all summer long out all over the state and we decided we would like to do something for the community to give back and present a Christmas program that really brings the true meaning of Christmas back to the community,” said Joe Shifflett, drummer for the Southern Grace Country Gospel Band and Big City Band.

The Southern Grace Country Gospel Band, Big City Band, and local banjo player Clifford Shifflett are teaming up to put on a Christmas celebration featuring live music and food. Shows will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and last around three hours.

“It will consist of traditional Christmas music with that country gospel flair with the Southern Grace Band. This is the original Southern Grace, there has been a variation lately and the original group is back together,” said Shifflett.

After having held benefit concerts in Grottoes in previous years Southern Grace moved its Christmas concert to Elkton last year. All proceeds from the show will go toward Elkton’s downtown bandstand and farmers market project or back to the Elkton Area Community Center.

“Our goal is to bring the message of Christmas. Just a hometown, basic, homegrown Christmas message to the community. We want to give back that’s what this is about, it’s not about profit for the bands or notoriety or any of that. We enjoy doing this it’s a labor of love for us,” said Shifflett.

With the show kicking off on Friday a lot of tickets have been sold but there are still spots available for anyone interested in attending.

“Sunday is like 50 percent filled, we’d like to fill Sunday but there are a few tables left for Friday and Saturday evenings. Come out and join us for just a good wholesome musical Christmas experience,” said Shifflett.

Admission to the show is $30. Tickets can be purchased through Friday at the front desk of the Elkton Area Community Center or by contacting Shifflett at 540-335-3358 or Nick Campbell at 540-435-9350.

