Police investigating reported stabbing in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing that happened at Habesha Restaurant and Hookah Bar on Sunday, Nov. 26.

In a press release, the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. at 243 Neff Avenue, and when officers arrived they found a man in the parking lot with possible stab wounds. The release says officers began giving medical care to the 25-year-old victim, who was transported to Sentara RMH with serious injuries, and was later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The HPD said the victim has been released from the Medical Center.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and the HPD says if anyone knows anything regarding the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

