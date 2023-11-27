Cream of the Crop
Service dog reunited with owner after vehicle theft, Officer injured

Paris Wade DOB 05-26-05 of Stamford (left). Isiah Armstead DOB 08-16-2003 of Stamford (right).
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An officer was injured while trying to arrest two suspected car thieves whom were also accused of stealing a service dog.

Stamford police say they have at least two officers out daily to look out for auto thefts as a response to the uptick in stolen motor vehicles across the region.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the city’s West Side.

The vehicle had been left running on Richmond Hill Avenue when it was stolen.

It also had a small service dog inside.

Later in the evening, one of the officers assigned to the auto theft detail spotted the vehicle on East Main Street on the city’s East Side.

The officer, Officer Portente, attempted to make a motor vehicle stop, but both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot in different directions, according to police.

One suspect was running away with the service dog in his arms.

“During the foot pursuit, Officer Portente became tangled in the dog’s leash while it was dragging behind the suspect. Portente fell to the ground, striking his head on the sidewalk,” police said.

Officer Portente recovered from the fall, continued to chase the suspect, and took him into custody with the assistance of responding officers.

Officer Portente was treated and released from Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.

Responding officers had noticed the suspect appeared to discard a gun, which was later found to be a realistic-looking black metal pellet gun.

The second suspect was located a short time later on Prospect Street.

The service dog was captured by a good Samaritan and turned over to the officers on scene. The dog has since been reunited with its owner.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as 20-year-old Isiah Armstead.

He was charged with larceny 2nd degree, conspiracy at larceny 2nd, operating a motor vehicle without a license, Interfering with police, possession of a facsimile firearm, and cruelty to animals.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Paris Wade.

She was charged with Larceny 2nd, conspiracy at larceny 2nd, and interfering with police.

Wade was held on a $2,500 bond.

