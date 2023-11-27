Tips for Surviving Your First Trimester: From A Certified Nurse Midwife

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This article is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of WHSV or Gray Television

The first trimester has a reputation for being tough on expectant moms. If you’re experiencing common first-trimester complaints like morning sickness or feeling exhausted, you’re not alone. Certified Nurse Midwife Eleanor A. Colmenares sheds light on ways to help you feel better during these first 12 weeks of your pregnancy.

Colmenares, who practices with Harrisonburg OB-GYN Associates and as an OB Hospitalist at Sentara RMH Medical Center, says her number one tip for surviving your first trimester may come as a surprise, but it’s important. “Listen to your body!” she says. The first trimester can feel scary because you may not feel pregnant, or, you may feel pregnant one day but not the next. Colmenares assures her patients that this is normal.

Don’t Just Treat Morning Sickness, Prevent It

Morning sickness, despite its name can happen at any time of day and is one of the most common concerns Colmenares hears from patients.

“I tell my patients that the key is not just treating morning sickness, but preventing it,” she says.

Her favorite preventive combination is taking an over-the-counter sleep medication like Unisom at night and taking Vitamin B6 during the day. “This is generally safe for just about anybody and acts as a preventative,” she explains.

She also recommends not going too long without eating because an empty stomach can worsen morning sickness. “Keep something like nuts or crackers on your nightstand and eat a small snack at bedtime and even right before you get out of bed in the morning to get something in your stomach immediately,” she suggests. Eating small, frequent meals and staying hydrated is also important.

Severe morning sickness, called Hyperemesis Gravidarum may require additional treatment from your OB or midwife. “I want to hear from my patients when they struggle with morning sickness. We can help with additional medications if needed,” says Colmenares. Talk with your doctor if you’re not able to keep food down, are vomiting several times a day or are unable to keep fluids down.

Ginger root is the unsung hero for soothing an upset stomach and helping with nausea. Ginger works by relaxing the intestinal tract and serving as an anti-inflammatory agent. Foods flavored with real ginger like ginger chews, ginger tea and ginger ale are all good options to try.

The following foods can also help with morning sickness:

· “Preggie Pops” – Natural candies to help with morning sickness

· Peppermints, gum

· Sour candies like lemon drops

Other morning sickness tips Colmenares recommends:

· Take your prenatal vitamin at night

· Wear motion sickness wristbands

· Try Pedialyte, including Pedialyte freezer pops, for hydration

· Try acupuncture

Inform your OB or midwife of any alternative medicine options like acupuncture you’re doing while pregnant. “We want to know everything you may be taking regarding medication, vitamins and other treatments. Generally, it’s fine but we want to know these things so we can talk about anything you may need to change or address proactively,” says Colmenares.

Give Yourself Permission to Be Tired

Many first-time moms are surprised to discover they are suddenly exhausted – in fact, it can be one of the first symptoms of pregnancy. Colmenares recommends taking a Magnesium supplement at night. Magnesium is known to help improve the quality of sleep, leading to feeling more refreshed.

She also suggests making sure you’re eating enough protein. While your body might crave carbs during the first trimester, they can cause blood sugar crashes, ultimately making you feel even more sleepy.

The most important tip she offers for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy is to “give yourself permission to take breaks and to sleep more,” says Colmenares. “This is part of growing a human! It’s okay that things don’t get done quite as well as they did before.”

In addition to adjusting your expectations, it helps to know that the exhaustion tends to be temporary for most expectant moms. Colmenares says, “Generally, between 12 and 14 weeks, there’s a lifting of the fog of the first trimester, and you’ll feel much better.”

The second trimester is usually the “sweet spot” for pregnancy, continues Colmenares. She encourages patients to focus on looking forward to things like feeling their baby move and getting energy back.

