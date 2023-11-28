Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
Crash cleared on I-81 N
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

The Rockhingham County Public School Board has made another vote on a proposed plan to...
Rockingham County Public Schools discusses redistricting proposal
iPhone 15 características
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature
Shenandoah County sheriff warns parents about new Iphone feature
Rockingham County public school board discusses redistricting