83 year-old ICM chaplain not letting eye disease diagnosis slow him down

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 83-year-old pastor Wayne Wright, more often referred to as ‘Mr. Wayne’ whenever he goes on his visits to local businesses, says he just wants to be there for people through all of the good and the bad, despite facing a health battle of his own.

“The ICM chaplain will listen to them and hear what they say and not be judgmental. That’s the one thing I’ve learned, I’ve learned not to be judgmental,” Wayne Wright said.

Wayne is a chaplain with the Shenandoah Valley chapter of Industrial and Commercial ministries, A national nonprofit that sends volunteers on visits to local businesses and public safety organizations.

“They said are you telling me that you show up every week and you’re not paid to do it I said that’s absolutely correct,” Wright said.

Wayne joined ICM in 2000 after his retirement and also spent 17 years as the organization’s executive director. That was until he was diagnosed with macular degeneration this year, forcing him to take a step back.

“Doctors in Charlottesville told me, you’re going blind quickly. Before long I’m gonna be 84 years old, and I feel like I’m 55 I just can’t see,” Wright said.

Over the last year Wayne has used the city of Harrisonburg’s paratransit services, or ides from family to get where he needs to go. But despite it all, his colleagues say Wayne continues to impress them with his positivity and the impact he has made.

“He’s just been an inspiration to me because of his loyalty, his love of Jesus and he doesn’t let any obstacle get in his way of fulfilling what he loves and that is serving people,” ICM executive director Woody Sanders said.

“I would go out to eat with him and we’d go to a restaurant and the staff, everybody knew him. The manager would come out from the back and greet him, patrons would come through and every other patron knew Wayne and would stop at our table and say hi,” ICM national board chairman Paul Cline said.

Wayne, just being a friendly face for those going through the best and worst of times to confide in.

“Many folks have come to me and said pastor would you marry so and so and I? I am sorry to say over the years I’ve had people and I’ve done their memorial service, and I’ll never forget them,” Wright said.

But, no matter the situation, he carries the same sentiment.

“Each time before I go into one of the facilities I say a prayer, and I ask God to use me to help someone else,” Wright said.

Since Wayne is a pastor outside of his chaplain work, he spends time each week filming services which he then shares online. And during this holiday season, Wayne encourages people to take time to listen, adding that sometimes a friendly conversation is all it takes to change someone’s day.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.