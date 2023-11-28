Cody Frost set for plea hearing in Augusta County
Frost appeared in front of a grand jury on Monday, Nov. 27.
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Swoope man is scheduled for a plea hearing in Augusta County.
Cody Lee Frost is accused of animal cruelty. Frost appeared in front of a grand jury on Monday, Nov. 27 for one felony county of torturing or maiming a cat or dog.
The jury returned a true bill. Frost is scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 10, 2024 at 1:15 p.m.
