Cody Frost set for plea hearing in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Swoope man is scheduled for a plea hearing in Augusta County.

Cody Lee Frost is accused of animal cruelty. Frost appeared in front of a grand jury on Monday, Nov. 27 for one felony county of torturing or maiming a cat or dog.

The jury returned a true bill. Frost is scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 10, 2024 at 1:15 p.m.

