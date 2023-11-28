Cream of the Crop
End of November snow for the Allegheny Mountains

Flurries traveled east to the Valley as well
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Allegheny Mountains have seen a few periods of upslope snow showers this week. The forecast snowfall total for the Alleghenies is a coating up to 3″ of snow west of Rt. 220 through Tuesday.

This was the view from the Pendleton County Commission traffic webcam Tuesday morning.

Snow traveled outside of the Alleghenies as well. VDOT traffic cameras showed light snow across Shenandoah Mountain early Tuesday.

Light snow at Shenandoah Mountain on November 28th, 2023.
Light snow at Shenandoah Mountain on November 28th, 2023.(VDOT)

Reports of flurries Tuesday morning have been sent in from Augusta County, Staunton, Bridgewater, and Hardy County, West Virginia.

And if you remember, the month began with snow for the Allegheny Mountains too!

While Tuesday brings the coolest high temperatures of the week, Wednesday morning’s low temperatures in the teens will be a preview of Winter for sure.

