Giving Tree Gift Drive returns to Dayton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Santa’s Elves Giving Tree Gift Drive is happening in Dayton. Braithwaite Studios brought this specific project to the town years ago and has expanded it from one tree to one at four local businesses.

The tradition started years ago out of a feeling that nobody should be lacking in the necessities. The process focuses on meeting the needs and desires of kids’ hearts while remaining anonymous.

“The tree has tags on it, and you can look at the tags and choose the gift you want to provide and then return it to the tree you picked the tag from. We would ask that you wrap it or provide a Christmas card if you want and return it here based on the instructions on the tag,” Santa’s Elves Giving Tree Gift Drive College Neighbor Sponsor Deb Crank said.

School counselors at John Wayland and Wilbur Pence are contacted to identify students who may not have basic needs and organizers find that the Christmas season allows the community to give specifically to families.

The Santa’s Elves Giving Tree Gift Drive continues until Dec.13, and coordinators say they want the event to have the most impact on the community.

“You’re going to make lots of folks, lots of kids, and their parents very happy. We’ve seen lots of tears when the packages are delivered because the parents don’t have any other way to provide for their children,” Crank said.

