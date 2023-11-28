Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a reported credit card theft case that happened at Valley Fitness.

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says the incident happened on Nov. 16 at 381 Lucy Drive in Harrisonburg, when the victim reported the lock on their locker and keys to their vehicle were missing after a workout. The victim reported their wallet was missing from their vehicle and later began getting notifications that their credit cards were being denied at Target, according to the HPD.

The HPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a bald black male with dark pants, a plaid shirt and a dark vest.

The HPD says the incident is still under investigation. (Harrisonburg Police Department)

You can read the full description of the incident in a Facebook post by the HPD.

If you have questions or can identify the man in the photo, contact HPD Det. Mike Spiggle at 540-810-5993 or Michael.Spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov

