JMU men’s basketball stays No. 22 in latest AP Top 25 poll

JMU fans hold up a photo of guard Terrence Edwards, Jr. during a basketball game against...
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison remains No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Dukes, 6-0, are fresh off winning the Cancun Challenge last week.

Head coach Mark Byington was asked Monday if he’s surprised by his team’s 6-0 start to the season. He said he isn’t surprised. However, starting 6-0 is also something he didn’t think about.

Byington says he sees a lot of potential with his team but added there’s still areas they need to grow.

“Through six games, we’re still learning,” said Byington. “If there’s a race and there’s five laps, we ran one lap so far. We’re just getting going. Hopefully we can do some great things at home this week, keep building and we know there’s going to be tests every single night.”

JMU hosts Buffalo Wednesday night.

