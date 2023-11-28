Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU’s Bristow denied waiver from NCAA

James Madison's Hevynne Bristow during preseason camp on Oct. 30, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan couldn’t hide his excitement during the preseason talking about Hevynne Bristow’s potential impact.

O’Regan told WHSV in October that Bristow was, “a focal point of what we’re trying to do.”

On Monday, all hopes of Bristow’s impact this season vanished after O’Regan announced the NCAA denied Bristow’s waiver.

“It’s disappointing. All the stuff about mental health and student athlete well-being is not being heard the right way,” said O’Regan.

Bristow will be eligible to play during the 2024-25 season but will sit out this season since she’s a two-time transfer.

You can view O’Regan’s entire comments about Bristow’s waiver below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
Crash cleared on I-81 N
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

JMU fans hold up a photo of guard Terrence Edwards, Jr. during a basketball game against...
JMU men’s basketball stays No. 22 in latest AP Top 25 poll
The James Madison University Dukes have the best record of the Sunbelt Conference's east...
Businesses anticipate JMU’S first college bowl football game
JMU volleyball earned at-large bid along with a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament
JMU volleyball earns at-large bid, No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between...
JMU prepares for first bowl game in program history