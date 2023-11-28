JMU’s Bristow denied waiver from NCAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan couldn’t hide his excitement during the preseason talking about Hevynne Bristow’s potential impact.

O’Regan told WHSV in October that Bristow was, “a focal point of what we’re trying to do.”

On Monday, all hopes of Bristow’s impact this season vanished after O’Regan announced the NCAA denied Bristow’s waiver.

“It’s disappointing. All the stuff about mental health and student athlete well-being is not being heard the right way,” said O’Regan.

Bristow will be eligible to play during the 2024-25 season but will sit out this season since she’s a two-time transfer.

