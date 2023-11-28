Late week bump up in temperatures

With the ongoing drought, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans. Even after the rain, burn bans will stay in place. We need anywhere from 3-12″+ of rain to end the drought.

TUESDAY: Allegheny Mountain snow showers taper off into the evening. Use caution for slick roads during the afternoon and evening along the Alleghenies. Total snow accumulation through Tuesday for the Allegheny Mtns: a coating to 3″ west of Rt. 220. Just a few clouds for the rest of the area. Very windy for the day and cold. Gusts for most 25-40mph. For the Alleghenies gusts to 45 mph at times. Wind chills in the teens and 20s everywhere during the day.

Despite highs eventually getting into the low to mid 30s it won’t feel like it. Plan for teens and 20s for the day. The wind starts to gradually let up with sunset.

Still breezy into the evening, mostly clear and frigid. Temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s. Staying mostly clear overnight and very cold with lows in the mid teens and breezy at times. With lighter wind, typical cool spots will likely fall into the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures into the 20s and sunny. Mostly sunny for the day and chilly. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lighter wind into the evening. A cold evening and clear with temperatures into the 30s. Staying clear overnight and very cold with lows into the low to mid 20s. Breeze letting up overnight.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day but very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 40s to start, quickly dropping into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight ahead of our next system with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day. Cold with temperatures into the 30s. Spotty to scattered showers for the day, staying cool. While we will have some showers we’re not talking about a widespread soaking rain. Stay tuned for details. Highs eventually around 50 into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy during the evening as showers taper off and chilly. Temperatures into the 40s. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and chilly in the morning with temperatures into the 40s. Partly sunny with high clouds for the day and cool with highs into the low to mid 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Staying mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly. Temperature into the 40s. A cool day, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and staying mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying mainly cloudy and chilly for the day. Highs around 50. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Watching our next system that will bring some rain likely between Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated.

