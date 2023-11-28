Low groundwater levels a big concern in Shenandoah County

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley is continuing to deal with a major drought as water levels remain low. Shenandoah County has been hit particularly hard, the Virginia Cooperative Extension said this is one of the most severe droughts the area has seen in the last 50 years.

A major concern in the area is the significantly low levels of groundwater and the long-lasting impact that could have.

“Our groundwater is still very low even though we got a little bit of rain the other day and we are still very concerned about the number of dry wells that we have. This will affect towns and homes and farms, it’s affecting everyone,” said Shenandoah County Extension Agent Bobby Clark with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Clark said that there are at least 20 to 25 wells in Shenandoah County that are not supplying enough water for their households or farms.

“According to some of the data that monitors rainfall in Shenandoah County, as of November 19 we were 14 inches below normal for the year so we really need a lot of rain,” he said.

If groundwater levels continue to worsen Clark said that more drastic steps may need to be taken around the area.

“If we start getting lots of households out in the country that are on wells and they have dry wells we have to start mobilizing something to supply water to people even if its fill stations set up around the county,” he said.

The dry conditions have been especially tough on farmers with livestock many of whom have had to make adjustments to their operations.

“Many farmers have had to start feeding hay and they’re feeding hay that they were planning to hold back for winter so for many of them a management tool is to reduce the size of your herd so you have less cattle to feed,” said Clark.

The lack of water has led some farmers to sell off some of their cattle and in many cases, farmers have had to purchase hay from outside the area to feed their herds.

“When a farmer goes out and says ‘I need to buy 100 round bails of hay at 50 dollars a roll’ by the time they get it delivered and everything that’s a $5,000 expense they were not anticipating,” said Clark.

Fortunately, there is now USDA assistance available to farmers in the Valley who are struggling due to the drought.

“The funds became available about a couple weeks ago and in my discussions with the Farm Service Agency office in Strasburg they have had over 50 applicants in Shenandoah County,” said Clark.

As winter approaches it brings its own set of potential challenges for the area if conditions remain dry.

“If it gets extremely cold and the ground gets frozen and then we get a lot of snow if the ground is frozen the water won’t percolate downward to recharge. It will take a long time to melt and all that,” said Clark.

Streamflow levels throughout the Northern Valley have also been at extremely low levels in recent weeks.

“As of Nov. 21, almost all of the streams in the Shenandoah Valley that are monitored were either much below normal or at an all-time low,” said Clark.

Bobby Clark encourages everyone in Shenandoah County to conserve water as best they can while the drought persists.

