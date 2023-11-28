Cream of the Crop
New Market looking to update town charter for first time in over 50 years

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town’s newly drafted charter would give it some additional authority and flexibility if it is approved by the state.

“What this does is it brings the charter into this century really and it allows for the town to have all the rights and powers that are given to municipalities in the Commonwealth. Virginia is a Dillon Rule state meaning localities can only function under what the Commonwealth allows so this brings us into having an updated charter with respect to that,” said New Market Town Manager Nathan Garrison.

The town’s newly drafted charter was modeled after those in Bridgewater and Luray. It would make several changes like allowing the town to accept gifts and disperse funds to charitable organizations. It also gives the town some additional authority.

“It allows for things like public utility operation which it already did but further it can allow the town to require utility lines to be placed underground if desired,” said Garrison. “One thing operationally it will do is allow the council to appoint a temporary presiding officer for council meetings say if the Mayor and the Vice Mayor were not available.”

The change will also allow the town to fix the times of its regular meetings via ordinance. Garrison said the new charter won’t make any fundamental changes to how the town operates.

“I think it just allows the town to have the most flexibility and really it gives the town the power and authority that other municipalities have. It just gives us that tool in our toolbox should we need it,” he said.

The town council has already passed a resolution requesting approval of the new charter from the state which will be voted during the next session of the Virginia General Assembly.

