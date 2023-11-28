Oral Care at Schools program supporting children in Augusta County

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic offers free dental care for students while they are in school.

The Oral Care at Schools (ORCAS) program helps bring both dental hygiene and dental education to students in Augusta County and Waynesboro Schools. The program exposes qualified children to dental care to help prevent mouth issues like cavities and gingivitis from developing in children. The children also get free oral hygiene tools and education about different mouth conditions and how active cleaning can help prevent these issues.

Sophie Parson, executive director of ARDC, said the program is a “win-win” situation for parents, kids and the dental clinic.

“Parents do not have to pay for the visit out of pocket. Children get to be seen in the classroom, and in the school with friends which lowers dental anxiety. Parents don’t have to take time off because the kid is already in school so it’s working for everybody,” Parson said.

The program runs every Wednesday and dentists work with the school nurse to bring the resources to students while they are in school. Parson said the kids who go through these programs often encourage their parents to enroll in the clinic and get routine dental check-ups and cleanings.

“For a lot of kids, we are the first dentist they are going to see, it’s really parents are struggling to afford the dentist or to take time off to bring their kids to any dental programs,” She said. “It’s a big plus to our program. 85% of the children we see either have no insurance or are underinsured.”

Kess Collins, one of the dentists in the ORCAS program, said the environment helps kids relax and limits the “dentist anxiety” that some may experience while sitting in the chair at the dentist’s office.

”Their (the parents) kids get screened for any potential problems or they get a report that says their health is great and we think they would benefit from preventative sealants and stuff like that,” Collins said. “They go home with a new toothbrush, some toothpaste and things like that.”

The ORCAS program has served 997 people in 2023, with an expected number to be around 1,100 kids served. In 2022, the organization served 1,024 children.

Here is a link to their Giving Day campaign to help children get access to free dental healthcare in their schools.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.