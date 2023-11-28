Cream of the Crop
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a father and son were found shot to death inside a home in Henrico on Monday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop after 11:30 a.m. for a reported death.

When officers arrived, they found Malcolm Moody, 38, of Henrico, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, of Henrico shot to death inside the home.

Officers stayed on the crime scene until sundown, looking for any details to further what they are now calling a homicide investigation.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

