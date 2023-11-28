Rockingham County Public Schools discusses redistricting proposal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public School Board has made another vote on a proposed plan to redistrict several schools in the area at a meeting on November 27th.

The school board says overcrowding is an ongoing issue in Rockingham County, and the plan would move students from crowded schools to those with more availability. The proposal, which has been discussed since spring, mainly impacts elementary schools, but would still transfer students from Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School.

Club Run Elementary School is the most crowded elementary school, with only 35 spots available. The school board says fifth, eighth and twelfth - graders may opt out of the transfer, as long as their parents can provide transportation.

One parent expressed concerns at the meeting, saying she and others weren’t informed their children would be moved until October; some board members were apprehensive about the timing of the vote.

“We don’t want to saddle the next board with a decision that we don’t have to live with,” said member Jack Dixon.

“I don’t feel comfortable voting upon it tonight just to pass it, because I know it affects a lot of families in Rockingham County,” said member Matthew Cross.

With a new board arriving at the end of 2023, members decided to postpone the final decision. In a four-to-five vote, the board decided to revisit the decision on January 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.