Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature

By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities are warning parents about a new iPhone feature that allows users to automatically receive another iPhone user’s contact information just by placing the phones next to each other.

The feature, called ‘Name Drop’, is automatically enabled with the latest iOS update. Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter is concerned about children and teenagers using it.

”Your name, your photo, your phone number, email addresses; a young person may not have the savvy or the wisdom to know, ‘this is information I want to be sharing right now,” said Carter, “Sometimes, young people are too trusting, and they share information without thinking about who they’re sharing it with.”

Apple says users can turn ‘Name Drop’ off, and contacts won’t be shared unless a user chooses to share their contact card and receive another person’s. Carter remains concerned; he says many parents may be unaware of the option, and kids and teens may not understand why they may want to disable the feature.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
Crash cleared on I-81 N
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

The Rockhingham County Public School Board has made another vote on a proposed plan to...
Rockingham County Public Schools discusses redistricting proposal
Shenandoah County sheriff warns parents about new Iphone feature
Rockingham County public school board discusses redistricting
BBB
Watching out for scams this holiday season