Small Business Saturday shows turnaround for holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday is meant to show support to the unique stores and mom-and-pop shops in the hometown communities. Gift & Thrift has a sale every week based on tagged colors and they say they saw great sales on Small Business Saturday.

“I feel that, especially over the last couple of years. People have increasingly sought out thrift options or at least maybe they shopped thrift first cause they might find exactly what they need for a lower price and this year is definitely busier than last year,” Gift & Thrift Executive Director Susan Nelson said.

Daphne & Company in the Valley Mall rebranded from its former name, Upcycle Threads, weeks before Small Business Saturday. The new name was seen as necessary after a year in the mall to alleviate confusion. The owner said the name change brought about an increase in profits.

“For the store, the traffic increased, I would say, three times and so did the sales. More customers were coming in because they thought I had more products this year,” Daphne & Company Owner Dionne Smallwood said.

The business owners say they appreciate people’s willingness to shop local.

“Even the week before Thanksgiving week, we were already seeing an uptick in sales and volume in the number of people coming into the shop,” Nelson said.

Gift & Thrift has pushed to keep pricing on clothing, furniture, and other goods consistent all year long and kept it parallel for one of its biggest shopping.

“We haven’t really had any price hikes across-the-board we sometimes if we have fun items that are just nicer or they’re just worth more we try and sell them for a little bit more,” Nelson said.

Daphne & Company sells clothing and accessories of independent brands and designers for a reasonable cost. Smallwood said she loves the creative reigns she has, no matter how inflation rates rise.

“I like that I can control the prices, and I can also supply what the customers are demanding,” Smallwood said.

Multiple businesses in Rockingham County say Small Business Saturday was a victory.

“The aisles are full of people. We are very busy, sales-wise; sold a lot of items, very pleased with our weekend,” Nelson said.

The success of Small Business Saturday gives business owners confidence for the holiday season.

