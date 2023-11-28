Staunton Christmas Parade and the official start of Toy Convoy

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 28, 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Christmas Parade kicks off the WHSV toy drive with the Salvation Army, called Toy Convoy.

Over the next two weeks, the Toy Convoy will be set up at different locations around the valley to get toy donations. Every toy donated in that area will stay in that area.

Downtown Stauntonwas filled with families bundled up and ready to watch the Staunton Christmas Parade and chairs were lined up and down Beverley Street.

WHSV collected a few toy donations at the parade, and on Wednesday the Toy Convoy will be at the Staunton Walmart.

