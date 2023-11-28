Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Tesla looks for future Charlottesville locations

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The developer of The Shops at Stonefield is looking to rezone the shopping center for a potential Tesla sales center.

The request comes from Tesla, Inc. and the office would be at the former Pier One building.

This sale center would only focus on sales.

Tesla is looking into another location is Charlottesville that would be a regional service center.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash cleared on I-81 N
Police investigating reported stabbing in Harrisonburg
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

Air3 looks back on it's favorite shots from November
Air3 looks back on it's favorite shots from November
Wayne Wright is a chaplain with industrial and commercial ministries and despite having a...
83 year-old ICM chaplain not letting eye disease diagnosis slow him down
Participants from the 9th annual Arctic Dip running into Sun Retreat lake.
VAIL prepares for 10th annual Arctic Dip
Court Generic
Cody Frost set for plea hearing in Augusta County