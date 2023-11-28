Cream of the Crop
Three displaced after Danville house fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been displaced after a Monday night house fire.

According to the Danville Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a house on the 220 block of North Woodberry Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire burned through the kitchen and the back right side of the home, causing heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

The flames were extinguished in less than two hours and the three residents did not report any injuries.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started because of unattended cooking.

The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

