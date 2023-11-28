UVA running back Perris Jones discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors say University of Virginia senior running back Perris Jones has made tremendous progress over the last two and a half weeks and is now healthy enough to travel back home to Virginia to continue his rehabilitation.

Jones was discharged from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville.

“It feels good just to be here standing. Just progress. I’m grateful,” Jones said.

Jones suffered a spinal cord injury earlier this month in Virginia’s game at Louisville.

It was a scary scene when Jones was carted off the field, lifted into an ambulance, and taken to the hospital.

“Right away I could feel anything. After the hit I felt my body go numb and didn’t really feel myself hit the ground,” Jones said, “Just sitting there like ‘What in the world is happening to me?’”

Jones has spine surgery at the University of Louisville Hospital and then underwent physical and occupational therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

“Just being patient, being patient through the process, taking one day at a time,” Jones said.

Jones found inspiration from his roommate back in Charlottesville, Mike Hollins.

“He’s an inspiration. After dealing with so much it’s hard to feel sorry for yourself. If he can do it, I can do it, so we kind of motivate each other and build off one another,” Jones said.

Perris’s dad, Stevie Jones has been by his side the whole time.

“He watched me growing up, coming in and out of the country in combat tours banged up and having to learn how to walk again, so to see the situation reversed broke my heart,” Stevie Jones said, “[I’m] so proud of him.”

“I don’t want my speedy recovery to discourage anyone. Everybody’s journey is different. Everybody’s race is different. Run your race, take your time, and know that whatever you’re doing, everything is going to be all right,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s probably done playing football. He has degrees in both English and African American Studies and is pursuing his master’s degree in Social Foundations.

Jones says his rehab will focus on fine motor skills and continuing to build strength in his other extremities.

