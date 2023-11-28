Cream of the Crop
VAIL prepares for 10th annual Arctic Dip

Participants from the 9th annual Arctic Dip running into Sun Retreat lake.
Participants from the 9th annual Arctic Dip running into Sun Retreat lake.
By Ty Powell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Valley Association for Independent Living is gearing up for the 10th annual Arctic Dip. The chilly dip is a fund-raising event to ensure that people with disabilities are provided the services and equipment they need to live an independent life.

Programs offered by the organization include a wheelchair basketball team, an outdoor adaptive recreation program, youth transition programs for people with disabilities graduating high school, and many more.

Executive Director for VAIL, Gayl Brunk, said the community participation continues to grow each year.

“When we began it, it was two staff people who came to me with the idea. And we decided to give It a whirl and the first year far exceeded our expectations and it has been growing ever since. We usually have between 70 and 100 dippers that come out and dip.”

You can sign up to dip either individually or as a team.

The dip will take place on Feb. 17 in the Lake of Sun Retreats in Stuarts Draft.

If you would like to sign up a link to the registration is below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/StuartsDraft/VAILArcticDip

