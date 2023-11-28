Veteran lawmakers recognized for decades of service.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On a breezy Monday morning in central Virginia, the city of Lynchburg unveiled a new sign on Odd Fellows Road.

The new name is ‘Senator Steve Newman Parkway’ in honor of the Republican lawmaker’s lengthy service first as a member of city council, and then as a state legislator.

“I’m just very grateful,” Newman (R-23rd District) told reporters after the ceremony. “This road to me is an opportunity to thank the people who voted for me for the last 35 years. They have been so kind to me and my family, and to me. This is a wonderful honor, but also I’m just so grateful to the people of central Virginia for the last 35 years.”

The winds of change are blowing through the State Senate.

With the retirement of several longtime lawmakers, and the impact of redistricting, 18 senators are not coming back.

And that list includes Roanoke Senator John Edwards who is retiring.

Edwards (D-21st District) received the key to the city from Mayor Sherman Lea and members of city council last week.

They honored the Democratic lawmaker for his service over more than 40 years - as U.S. Attorney, member of Roanoke City Council and state legislator.

“I’m very proud to have served on city council, and proud of the things we’ve done together,” Edwards said during the presentation. “A lot of times Richmond doesn’t understand how important local government is, but I understand local government is so important and I really really appreciate this tremendous honor. Thank you, Mr. Mayor and members of council.”

The Senate is not alone in saying farewell to longtime members and welcoming new ones.

A similar transition is also coming in the House of Delegates, where more veteran lawmakers will be stepping aside.

That list includes Del. Kathy Byron (R-22nd District) who was first elected to the House in 1997.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.