VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was killed and another injured after a vehicle crash in Augusta County, the Virginia State Police announced.

According to the VSP, the crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, on Interstate 81 at mile marker 227. The VSP says a 2013 Honda CRV was heading north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, 86 year-old Franklin D. Schrader of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and the passenger, 80 year-old Sherian K. Angeli of Bloomsburg, died at the scene, according to the VSP.

The crash is still under investigation.

