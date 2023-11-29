5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council met Tuesday night in its last Nov meeting.

During the meeting, the city council approved a real estate purchase and sale agreement.

This agreement is for a new firehouse to be built in Harrisonburg. This would be the city’s fifth station.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said this parcel of land becoming available to the city was great for HFD and any future capital projects the city may pursue in the future.

“This will be an ideal location not only for the Park View community but also for the rest of the city because it will bolster our capacity to handle emergencies,” Chief Tobia said. ”It will improve the quality of life for all of the members of our community, and it will enhance our ability to attract new businesses into an area of the city that has been identified as being primed for future development and growth.”

Research and studies were done through a partnership with James Madison University, and it was determined the Park View community would be the best location for this firehouse.

The funding for this station came from the city’s ARPA funds gained to help improve the city post-pandemic.

Chief Tobia said the Park View area was identified as most at risk per their response time goals.

“Four minutes that is always our goal because that is when lives have the very greatest chance of being saved and fires have the very greatest chance of being limited in the amount of damage they can cause,” Chief Tobia said.

There was also a minor discussion regarding Bluestone Town Center at Tuesday’s meeting.

Harrisonburg City Council approved designating the Bluestone Town Center property as a revitalization area.

Harrisonburg City Attorney Chris Brown said this will help the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) get assistance for this area as it lacks housing.

He said this resolution’s approval is a pre-requisite for HRHA to receive grant funds.

”It enables the authority to access grant funds through the development of a non-housing segment of Bluestone Town Center,” Brown said.

Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA said they were successful in the application for redevelopment funds.

