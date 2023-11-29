Cream of the Crop
Be mindful of your pets this holiday season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -During the holiday season many individuals display Christmas Trees, Poinsettias, and Mistletoes in their homes.

Terri Sears, Veterinarian and owner of TenderCare said these plants can cause your pets to have an GI upset.

“Mistletoe in particular can be toxic to the heart bone and cause low blood pressure, and low heart rate,” said Sears.

The water for Christmas Trees can have fertilizer and bacteria that can be harmful for pets, said Sears.

She added that more commonly they see dogs come in with Pancreatitis.

“Getting in the garbage, eating meat in the garbage and a lot of times that can cause irritation to the pancreas and pancreatitis which again can be mild to life threatening,” said Sears.

She said you should keep the garbage lids closed and keeping food out of reach from dogs.

Grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs, and chocolate is also toxic for dogs, said Sears. Tinsel can be a problem for cats and would recommend not having around.

“It can bind up in their intestines and I definitely have seen that before,” said Sears.

Sears recommended not giving your dog table scraps because it causes pancreatitis, especially if the food is high in fat.

