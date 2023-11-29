Bridgewater woman works to help animals in need

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A Bridgewater woman has dedicated herself to helping animals in need around the Valley. Gina Troyer is a retired Turner Ashby teacher who now volunteers with several organizations to help animals in various ways.

Over the last decade, Troyer has helped countless animals in the Valley by transporting them to safety.

“I’ve transported fawns, squirrels, baby skunks, eagles, vultures, all different kinds,” said Gina Troyer. “They’ll give me a call or somebody that finds an animal will give me a call and say ‘We have something that needs to go the Wildlife Center, can you transport?’ I even get calls from Bridgewater Police or Broadway Police when they find animals in need that need to go to the wildlife center.”

Ten years ago Troyer began volunteering as a transporter for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, driving animals in need of care to the center. Her passion for helping animals began at an early age.

“My dad was a game warden when I was little. There weren’t any wildlife rehab centers when I was growing up so it wouldn’t be uncommon for him to bring home a fawn or bird or an eagle, something that needed to go to an individual rehabber. So that kind of started my love for animals,” she said.

Troyer also transports dogs as part of the I-81 Transports Group. Over the last seven years, she has transported over 1,200 dogs to safety.

“Anybody can join and it’s just a group of people that live along 81 that transport dogs and cats from high kill shelters in the south where there are so many dogs they just can’t be adopted to rescues and shelters in the north that don’t have as many animals,” said Troyer.

Over the years Troyer has done more and more to help animals. She volunteers with Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg, works with Real Deal Trapping to help owners track down lost dogs, and volunteers with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge in Waynesboro.

“We do fence builds, we meet with families, we have field days where we go out and just meet with families and talk about what the needs are, getting dogs vetted. Sometimes there is an owner surrender so then we can take the dogs and put them in a foster home until they can be adopted,” said Troyer. “The great thing is just knowing that you’re helping dogs, and there are other animals that we help as well but mostly dogs, just get a better life. They might get an indoor home, they might get a new family.”

Troyer said that knowing she has made life better for dogs and other animals in the area makes all the work well worth it.

“It definitely makes my heart happy to know that so many dogs have been helped. We can’t help every dog but we do what we can for those that we can help and just knowing that they’re going to a good place makes it all worth it,” she said.

Troyer said that she hopes to inspire more people to give their time to help animals around the area.

“Not everybody can foster a dog but everybody can donate or volunteer or share a post on Facebook or transport. It definitely takes a village and not every job in rescue is for everybody but everybody could find something they can do,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.