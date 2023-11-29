Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

MTC students install HVAC system in Habitat for Humanity homes

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HVAC students at Massanutten Technical Center got some hands-on experience on Wednesday and a chance to help the community.

Students were hard at work to lend a hand to the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.

MTC has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to have students install HVAC systems inside two houses that are being built on Suter Street in Harrisonburg.

“We’re putting in the HVAC equipment which entails putting in the air conditioning system which is going to supply heat and cold to the house and all the ductwork and trunk systems and the registers inside the house,” said MTC HVAC Instructor Paul Goulart.

Students got the first-hand experience of what it takes to install an HVAC system and be on a work crew.

“They’re doing amazing stuff. They’re learning the hierarchy of being out in the real world and installing equipment, learning how everything is put together, and learning how stuff is not put together,” said Goulart.

Goulart said the experience was extremely valuable for the students in his HVAC class.

“I know it’s cold, but you know what when they do HVAC refrigeration work it doesn’t matter if it’s rain, shine, cold, snow, you’ve got to do it. They’re learning a lot about how to put up with the temperatures, how to put up with the conditions,” he said. “These kids when they’re here not only are they learning how to do HVAC work, but they’re learning all the processes and steps of actually doing it, so that when they do get out into the real world they’re ready and prepared.”

The Habitat Houses students worked on will eventually become four duplexes and a triplex totaling 11 units for habitat residents when they are completed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus
iPhone 15 características
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

Latest News

MTC students install HVAC system in Habitat for Humanity homes
Staunton Walmart Toy Convoy November 29th 6 p.m.
Staunton Walmart Toy Convoy November 29th 5:30 p.m.
Staunton Walmart Toy Convoy November 29th 5 p.m.