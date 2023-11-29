MTC students install HVAC system in Habitat for Humanity homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HVAC students at Massanutten Technical Center got some hands-on experience on Wednesday and a chance to help the community.

Students were hard at work to lend a hand to the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.

MTC has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to have students install HVAC systems inside two houses that are being built on Suter Street in Harrisonburg.

“We’re putting in the HVAC equipment which entails putting in the air conditioning system which is going to supply heat and cold to the house and all the ductwork and trunk systems and the registers inside the house,” said MTC HVAC Instructor Paul Goulart.

Students got the first-hand experience of what it takes to install an HVAC system and be on a work crew.

“They’re doing amazing stuff. They’re learning the hierarchy of being out in the real world and installing equipment, learning how everything is put together, and learning how stuff is not put together,” said Goulart.

Goulart said the experience was extremely valuable for the students in his HVAC class.

“I know it’s cold, but you know what when they do HVAC refrigeration work it doesn’t matter if it’s rain, shine, cold, snow, you’ve got to do it. They’re learning a lot about how to put up with the temperatures, how to put up with the conditions,” he said. “These kids when they’re here not only are they learning how to do HVAC work, but they’re learning all the processes and steps of actually doing it, so that when they do get out into the real world they’re ready and prepared.”

The Habitat Houses students worked on will eventually become four duplexes and a triplex totaling 11 units for habitat residents when they are completed.

