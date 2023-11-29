Organizations in the Valley with big goals for Giving Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This Giving Tuesday, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) has a million meals mindset.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to acquire and distribute the equivalent of about a million meals between now and Christmas,” Michale McKee, CEO of BRAFB said.

McKee said over the course of the year they will distribute enough food for about 22-23 million meals.

BRAFB said they are seeing more people come through its doors now than during the pandemic.

“Right now the number of people we’re seeing each month is between 140,000 and 150,000 that is more than during the worst of the pandemic, we are seeing more people seeking food assistance right now than ever before in history,” McKee said.

Wind River Chimes partnered with BRAFB to match gifts. When you give a dollar, it will now go toward eight meals.

McKee said they are able to stretch those dollars because of food donations they are receiving and volunteers.

“We right now are serving about 140,000 every month, that’s enough to stretch along I-64 from Charlottesville to I-81,” Mckee said. “That’s a very long line that we need to make sure we take care of in the month ahead.”

To donate to BRAFB visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.