Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Pearl Harbor artifact donated to WVU

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will house a lasting reminder of the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor in the form of a life preserver from the USS West Virginia.

The life preserver is a gift to the West Virginia and Regional History Center at WVU Libraries from the Kendrick family.

The life preserver — donated by WVU alumnus Ken Kendrick, his wife, Randy, and his brother, Rick — will make its public debut following Pearl Harbor remembrance events on campus Dec. 7.

The USS West Virginia battleship was among a handful of ships stationed at Pearl Harbor on the morning of the surprise attack by Japan.

The ship was severely damaged and sunk in the ensuing battle, killing 108 men and wounding many more.

Yet, the ship was repaired and returned to service in the Pacific Ocean through the end of World War II.

Lori Hostuttler, director of the West Virginia and Regional History Center, noted the life preserver may have saved someone’s life.

“It’s an amazing artifact with a lot of gravity to it,” Hostuttler said. “You really feel that. And it’s a wonderful complement to the other parts of the USS West Virginia that are so symbolic here on the campus. They’re symbols of bravery and resilience that signaled an important new part of American history, beginning when the United States entered the war. We’re very honored to have this artifact and share it with others.”

Hostuttler said a display space is being added in the Center’s conference room, where the life preserver will be accompanied by other USS West Virginia artifacts and images.

The public will be invited to the Downtown Library following the annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony held in front of Oglebay Hall, where the mast and bell from the USS West Virginia are displayed as a memorial.

The event is organized by the WVU Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs.

“We are honored the Kendrick family has dedicated such an important part of U.S. military history to WVU Libraries,” Penny Lipscomb, interim director of the Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs, said. “Being able to have the USS West Virginia mast, the life preserver and the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony on campus allows for us to reflect and honor our service members and their sacrifices.”

The Kendricks acquired the life preserver from a museum collection in Washington state and felt it was a powerful piece of Pearl Harbor history that should be shared with others.

“We are proud to contribute to WVU a life preserver that was retrieved from the USS West Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941,” Ken Kendrick said. “As native West Virginians, we also celebrate the incredible heritage of military service that personifies the values of so many of our fellow Mountaineers.”

Ken Kendrick earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WVU in 1965 and went on to become one of the world’s leading entrepreneurs. He now serves as managing general partner and principal owner of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night
5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Late week bump up in temperatures
A suspect is in police custody after a Henrico Police officer was seriously hurt in a shooting...
Henrico officer shot while chasing attempted robbery suspect
The month's big weather events in review.
November 2023 Weather Headlines
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
Holiday lights
Being mindful of people with Epilepsy when displaying lights