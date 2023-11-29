Prescription drug drop-off boxes now available all year long

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are increasing access to prescription drug disposal. The red tin that comes out during drug take-back days now has a permanent spot in the open all year round.

“This is a 24-hour Dropbox that they have access to, so those pills don’t end up in some kid’s hands or another person’s hands, or in our waterways or in the trash disposal where they’re not supposed to go,” Harrisonburg Police Department’s Lt. Charles Grubbs said.

According to Lt. Charles Grubbs, the Harrisonburg Police Department has had a drug take-back program since at least 2016.

“We take these and we dispose of them properly by requirements of the federal government so that we make sure that all that medication that’s been placed safely removed from our streets,” Lt. Grubbs said.

The drop box for prescription drugs is available to the public at the public safety building and Sentara RMH, along with select CVS locations. There are still restrictions to what’s being accepted.

“Things we don’t take our needles liquids air, so and things like that that they have to be disposed of another way — but when these get removed when the bag gets removed, we do a monthly count, and that gets turned over to the company that keeps track of it,” Lt. Grubbs said.

The drop boxes open year-round only enhances Drug Takeback Days.

“It’s all about the safety of other people, and it’s a safe place. It’s inside the PD, so you don’t have to go anywhere else, you can come here when you’re available, you know our doors are open 24-seven, so you have access to be able to get rid of your medication safely,” Lt. Grubbs said.

HPD has accepted 1157 pounds of medication through the drop box in the last three years.

They hope having it open year-round increases the prevention of substance abuse and drug overdose.

