Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rent.com’s November report shows decline in rates and demand

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rent.com’s November report revealed that average rent prices have dropped nationwide and in the Commonwealth.

The seasonal trends from before 2020 are present. Among the findings, rent prices are down due to below-normal demand, and increased inventory - plus this marks the first time in five months the median price has been below $2,000 and the lowest price since April of this year.

The consistency helps researchers understand what rent could look like in 2024.

“You’re going to see a few more declines as we head into the winter, but as we kick off 2024, and get into the spring, I think you’ll see those prices climb again,” Rent.Com Researcher Jon Leckie said.

Speaking long-term, Leckie’s collected rent.com’s studies report that Virginia rates are up by 16 percent at the end of this year adding $270 to people’s monthly payments.

Rent.Com Researcher Jon Leckie said he only expects significant price hikes coming in the spring if demand goes back up.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus
iPhone 15 características
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident
Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say

Latest News

5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area
dog generic
Be mindful of your pets this holiday season
Organizations in the Valley with big goals for Giving Tuesday
The hope and motive is to prevent substance abuse and drug overdose.
Prescription drug drop-off boxes now available all year long