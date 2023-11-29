Rent.com’s November report shows decline in rates and demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rent.com’s November report revealed that average rent prices have dropped nationwide and in the Commonwealth.

The seasonal trends from before 2020 are present. Among the findings, rent prices are down due to below-normal demand, and increased inventory - plus this marks the first time in five months the median price has been below $2,000 and the lowest price since April of this year.

The consistency helps researchers understand what rent could look like in 2024.

“You’re going to see a few more declines as we head into the winter, but as we kick off 2024, and get into the spring, I think you’ll see those prices climb again,” Rent.Com Researcher Jon Leckie said.

Speaking long-term, Leckie’s collected rent.com’s studies report that Virginia rates are up by 16 percent at the end of this year adding $270 to people’s monthly payments.

Rent.Com Researcher Jon Leckie said he only expects significant price hikes coming in the spring if demand goes back up.

