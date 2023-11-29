Salvation Army receives over 200 bikes to give to children this holiday season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Salvation Army received over 200 bikes to give children this holiday season.

Over the last four weeks, Valley CMA’s dealerships in Staunton have collected bikes from customers, contributors and other members of the community to give to the Salvation Army. This is the seventh year the organization has done it, and the bikes help put smiles on faces this holiday season.

Scott Simons, general manager of Valley CMA’s dealerships, said bikes are a gift that many people should experience. He said the drive helps keep joy in the holiday season.

“Our first bike was our freedom where we could go and move about, maybe ride around in the neighborhood,” Simons said. “There’s a lot of children in our area who do not have toys and who do not have bikes.”

Dorothy Gates, auxiliary captain of the Staunton Salvation Army, said the gifts were “overwhelming.” She said the mass donation will help deliver holiday spirit to families who might not be able to afford presents this year. She said the feeling of holiday spirit and being able to provide it is “as good as gold.”

