Spotswood Elementary students learning to make a difference through service projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -A group of 31 5th-grade students at Spotswood Elementary School are learning they can make a change through service projects. But, it wasn’t until a recent morning meeting with their teacher Brenna Elwell, they thought they didn’t think they had the power to make a difference.

“Talking about events that were happening and just debriefing and kind of talking through it and exact words were ‘I’m just a kid and can’t do anything’,” Elwell said.

Elwell and her students then got thinking about how they could create a schoolwide effort to help all students learn and feel heard.

“They’re thinking in our community here at Spotswood and what we can look at in our community that’s a need and where they can make a change,” Elwell said.

After visits from Spotswood community members to share issues, and brainstorming sessions of their own, the two groups settled on two ideas. First, a mentorship program for younger students, and second a contract with guidelines on safety and kindness for each grade level, and an effort to teach conflict management.

“How are these feelings are they small? Are they big? Do they feel watery, do they feel swirly, do they feel explosive? A goal sheet where they can kind of set some goals for the day. Then the 5th grader can check in and say how did you do today? Did you have a good day? Did you meet your goal?,” Elwell said.

Student Graceson Hill said he is excited to help younger students like his little brother learn these strategies.

“When they’re having big emotions and big problems and big stuff going on they can use some coping skills and it would help them,” Hill said.

Special education teacher Amy Labarge said there has been a definite attitude change in students over the course of the projects.

“Just to know that they are active participants in their community and they all know that they’re fifth graders and all the littles all look up to the fifth grade so they’ve kind of taken ownership of this,” Labarge said.

The students have sent their proposals to Spotswood administration, and Elwell said there are hopes in the future to take it beyond the school, either to after-school activities or sports.

“Every person in a community is part of a community making change. They are individuals that can make that change and using talk it out and using these skills can help them,” Elwell said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.