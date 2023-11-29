Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry begins shelter season

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry’s cold weather shelter opened on November 20,2023.

The shelter runs from the week of Thanksgiving to early April. Brian Edwards, Acting Executive Director and Board Chair for WARM said the first week the shelter had an average of about 12 individuals.

“We always kind of start out not at capacity we will start out with maybe five or six the first night but then we will double by the week, and we have been running about an average of a dozen for the first week,” said Edwards.

Edwards said at the shelter they tend to see more men than women, it is usually about 75% men and 25% women.

Some of the challenges the shelter faces is the need for more resources, said Edwards. " We are blessed with all the sites that we have; we are blessed with the food we have coming in,” said Edwards.

He said some challenges they face are staffing and funding. “We used to be volunteer but now we are staff, and it is a very completive job market,” said Edwards.

Edwards said some staff have had to work about 50-55 hours a week,” said Edwards.

He said it is rewarding work and some new staff that have embraced their job. Around 86% of funds the shelter operates on is from donations, said Edwards.

“You build relationships in the community,” said Edwards. He said WARM is working with the city government to expand capacity to about 70 individuals.

WARM is in the process of putting together an additional room in the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson House, Edwards said, they are hoping to have the room ready in January.

“We have another family this week that will be moving into more sustainable housing so we will actually have two openings coming up but there is a long waiting list.”

Next week the shelter will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Waynesboro.

