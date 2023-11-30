Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night

(WHSV) - Several strong solar storms from Monday and Tuesday this week will impact Earth with the potential for Aurora viewing in the Mid-Atlantic.

Now solar storms can be extremely difficult to forecast and pinpoint but if it impacts Earth at the right time and it’s a G3 strength or stronger, then the aurora or northern lights could be viewable for Thursday night locally. Right now a G3 solar storm is possible. This also has to impact at the right time, meaning at dark but it has to be before clouds roll in Thursday night.

Following several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) on Nov. 27 and 28, a Watch has been issued for a strong Geomagnetic Storm (G3) beginning 00 UTC Fri (7pm EST Thu). Auroras may be visible as far south as Illinois & Oregon Thursday night/early Friday morning. https://t.co/SqhAvUex6e pic.twitter.com/EijmICsU0e — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 29, 2023

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Space weather prediction is incredibly challenging. Forecasting space weather is very different from forecasting surface weather. So there are many more challenges and it is much more difficult which can lead to disappointment especially with borderline solar storms. Here is the main page of the NOAA Space Weather Prediction site. At the top of the site it will list current geomagnetic storm conditions and the forecast.

You’re looking for a G3 or stronger.

Typically a Kp of 6 is strong enough for the northern lights to be seen with a camera, and long exposure but barely visible with the naked eye.

For the northern lights to be visible to the naked eye, ideally you would want the Kp to be 7+ and it has to correlate with night, meaning the skies must be dark while the storm is strong enough

FOLLOW THIS WEBSITE FOR TIMING AND STRENGTH:

To produce a strong aurora, you need a strong geomagnetic storm. When a G3 storm is forecast by NOAA, that may produce a very faint aurora along the horizon for parts of Virginia and West Virginia. At times, this may only be seen with a camera and possibly not even with the naked eye.

We did have several solar storms during 2023, some were only strong enough to see with a camera, others you could make out the northern lights with the naked eye. This photo is from March 23, 2023. Peter Forister is a local photographer and storm chaser who captured the aurora during that severe solar storm.

If there is the potential for a G4 or a G5 solar storm, well these types of storms are very rare. These are not weather types of storms, these are solar storms. The stronger the solar storm, the more likely radio blackouts or GPS issues.

On the night of April 23, 2023 a rare G4 storm produced northern lights seen as far south as Arkansas. Here’s a local photo from that night.

If you look at the chart below, the Aurora with a G4 storm can be seen as far south as Alabama and with a G5 storm, the aurora can be seen as far south as Texas and Florida. So you know that seeing the Aurora that far south is rare, and that’s how rare a solar storm of this magnitude is.

From NOAA Space Weather Prediction Site (NOAA)

Kp Index

The Kp index is something you can use to gauge if the aurora will be visible in the mid-latitudes. While a G3 solar storm, or Kp index of 6 can at times produce a faint glow of the northern lights on the horizon, you would really be looking for a Kp index of 7+ for better viewing in Virginia and West Virginia. The image below shows the map of the Kp index lines.

If you click the image that will take you to the current Kp index with past data for 3 days. If you want the Kp index forecast, the text data is accessible by clicking here:

You can get an alert when a powerful solar storm is forecast. After you sign up you can click on the Geomagnetic Storm subscription option and then select a K-index of 6+. Aurora viewing is possible locally with a K-index of 6 in the mid latitudes but it would be very faint and on the horizon. The more ideal viewing is a KP of 7 or stronger.

Ideally you’re looking for a G3 solar storm and stronger

LINKS AND RESOURCES

