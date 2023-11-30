Being mindful of people with Epilepsy when displaying lights

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people display holiday lights to celebrate the holiday season, but lights can negatively impact people with Photosensitive Epilepsy.

Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, Neurologist with Sentara RMH, said to avoid areas with white flashing or flickering lights. If seizures are controlled, it may be easier to visit an area with stable lights that are not changing or flashing.

”Another tip for them would be just covering one eye and not looking at the light directly, then it can reduce the intensity of the light going into your eye,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Dr. Siddiqui said they do see an uptick of patients this time of year with seizures. Patients can experience other triggers this time of year like drinking alcohol and not getting enough sleep.

“It is the holiday time you are enjoying your time. You are not sleeping as well or are having alcohol. Those things will also trigger seizures, and we may see more patients during the holidays for those reason,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Dr. Siddiqui said to be careful this time of year when putting up lights, because flashing lights can have negative impacts for others and can also cause migraines for some people as well.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.