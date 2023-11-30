Cream of the Crop
Fire prevention during winter season

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue training exercise.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue training exercise.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to The National Fire Protection Association, the rate of house fire increases significantly during the fall and winter months.

While many different factors contribute to this rise, Rockingham Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Joseph Mullens said heating appliance malfunctions tops the list.

Mullens said items like wooden stoves and space heaters are the leading cause of house fires during the winter because they are simply being misused.

“With a space heater, you are supposed to have three feet of clearance around it, plugged directly into the wall. Sometimes we’ll see extension cords and power strips being used to power them, and they just pull too much and cause those things to fail. Also, with wood stoves, people are not getting their chimneys cleaned out or checking their wood stoves in depth before they start using them,” Mullens said.

Mullens has these tips to help prevent the chances of a fire:

  • Only use UL-approved appliances
  • Inspect the cords of your appliances for any loose wires or rough spots
  • Avoid overusing power strips or extension cords
  • If you smell smoke or the scent of plastic burning, call 911 to get a professional to inspect it

Mullens said the biggest safety measure you can take is making sure you have a functioning smoke detector.

“The number one thing is to have a working smoke alarm in your home. That is absolutely shown here and in local data as well that—that save lives. So, make sure you have working smoke alarms. If you need those you can call your local fire department, either Rockingham or the City of Harrisonburg and they can be provided,” Mullens said

You should also keep a functioning fire extinguisher in your home for emergencies.

