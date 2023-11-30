Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg vet discusses ‘mystery illness’ in dogs, how you can protect your pet

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A mystery upper respiratory illness in dogs has been reported in 14 states, and although it’s not in Virginia yet, a veterinarian in Harrisonburg says there are some symptoms you should be looking for

“These clinical signs can pop up as acute upper respiratory; Coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing. Or they can be chronic and progressive which means lasting coughs that persist two weeks or more,” Dr. Shelby Pedigo, an associate veterinarian with Anicira Veterinary Center said.

Dr. Pedigo said what has been dubbed the ‘mystery illness’ started popping up with cases reported in Oregon earlier this year, where 200 cases have been reported since August. Since then, it has spread across the country, although the 13 other states have not released their respective case numbers.

“Whether it’s bacterial, viral, we’re not sure at this point. Which makes it a little bit scary mainly because when we treat these cases it’s mainly supportive care we’re not actually able to target the primary offender,” Dr. Pedigo said.

Some cases escalate to a secondary diagnosis of pneumonia, a major issue as the illness appears to be unresponsive to antibiotic treatment. But. Dr. Pedigo says since the illness is likely spread through aerosols or contact between animals, there are precautions pet owners should take.

“Avoiding things like dog parks, boarding facilities, for the holidays, having people come in and watch your dog,” Dr. Pedigo said.

Another step? Keeping your pet’s vaccines up to date. Dr. Pedigo says cases of Bordetella or ‘kennel cough’ and influenza are reported each year in Virginia, with both sharing similar symptoms to the mystery illness. She said as with any other ailment, timing is vital to treatment.

“Getting them involved earlier versus later is always a good idea just to keep up with the progress of their respiratory disease status,” Dr. Pedigo said.

Dr. Pedigo says so far, the deaths reported stemming from the illness have been associated with other health issues that were present prior to the diagnosis.

