Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Henrico officer shot while chasing attempted robbery suspect

Police say a suspect is in custody
Police say a suspect is in custody.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Police officer was seriously hurt in a shooting in Montrose Wednesday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the area of Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lanes around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night for an attempted robbery. Police said the suspect took off, and at some point during the chase, started shooting at officers.

The officer who was shot has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Henrico Police say no shots were fired by officers.

Police ask anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Holiday lights
Being mindful of people with Epilepsy when displaying lights
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son face sentencing Thursday
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Late week bump up in temperatures
The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is taking strides to create a healthier community for all.
Staunton-Augusta YMCA wins global bike championship, leads way for adaptive equipment
Shenandoah County looking for community input on Brownfield redevelopment