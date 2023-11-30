McCloud, Green, Cignetti headline Sun Belt Postseason Awards

(WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud was named Sun Belt Player of the Year, defensive lineman Jalen Green was named Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Curt Cignetti was named Coach of the Year as a plethora of Dukes received postseason honors from the Sun Belt Conference.

McCloud threw for 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to his 2023 stat line.

Green had 15.5 sacks in 2023, setting a new Sun Belt single-season record. What’s more impressive is Green accomplished the feat in just nine games due to a season-ending injury. He tied the Sun Belt and JMU single-game record with five sacks at Marshall.

Cignetti led JMU to a 10-0 start and an 11-1 record. The Dukes were ranked as high as No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, the best rankings for JMU in both polls in program history. In addition, the Dukes are playing in their first bowl game in program history.

There were six JMU players on the All-Sun Belt First Team: McCloud, Green, wide receiver Reggie Brown, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, tight end Zach Horton, and defensive lineman Jamree Kromah.

JMU players named to the Second Team All-Sun Belt include offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, defensive linemen James Carpenter, and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and punter Ryan Hanson.

Named to the Third Team All-Sun Belt was linebacker Aiden Fisher and kicker Camden Wise. Cornerback Chauncey Logan, safety Francis Meehan, receiver Phoenix Sproles and linebacker Jailin Walker were Honorable Mention selections.

