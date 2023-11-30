Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

More EVs coming to West Virginia

A Tennessee Tech University program is helping to spread electric vehicles to West Virginia
More EVs coming to West Virginia
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Frederick Walker is no stranger to driving electric vehicles. The past few weeks he’s been testing out a new one.

“I currently have the Volkswagen ID.4, and I’ve been driving it around for about two weeks so I can tell and teach the next person what they need to do to be safe,” Walker said.

Walker is a fleet manager for “Rural Reimagined.” This means he will help train and educate people when it comes to learning the ins and outs of EVs.

The project through Tennessee Tech University, which received federal funding, has a goal of helping introduce EVs to under-privileged areas.

“Rural Reimagined” is a no cost program to borrow an EV for two weeks. The only costs are for charging the vehicles and for a three-year Motor Vehicle Record check. It will come with equipment to charge right at home.

There are five states involved with this program. Ohio and Kentucky are two others involved with this test driving program.

“My wife and I traveled to Maryland from Huntington, and we were able to make that whole trip at no cost because every place we stopped to stay at a motel gave you free charging overnight,” Walker said.

Pingen Chen is an Associate Professor at Tennessee Tech University and said “it is not difficult to narrow down to this region that has been traditionally relies on coal mining industry this is kind of a fossil fuel traditional industry.”

He also said you must be at least 21 to participate and encourages all who are eligible to apply.

In addition to being at least 21, you must also have a good driving record.

For more information on criteria and how to apply, visit the project website.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Holiday lights
Being mindful of people with Epilepsy when displaying lights
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son face sentencing Thursday
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Late week bump up in temperatures
The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is taking strides to create a healthier community for all.
Staunton-Augusta YMCA wins global bike championship, leads way for adaptive equipment
Shenandoah County looking for community input on Brownfield redevelopment