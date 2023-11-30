Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

No. 22 James Madison improves to 7-0 with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo

TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points and No. 22 James Madison remained unbeaten with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points and No. 22 James Madison remained unbeaten with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Terrence Edwards added 15 points as the Dukes (7-0) cruised to their second straight blowout victory.

Bickerstaff finished with seven rebounds and four assists.

Sy Chatman scored 19 points for Buffalo (1-6).

The Dukes opened the game on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Freidel. He finished with 13 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area
The Pygmalion School will close after 47 years of service to students with developmental and...
The Pygmalion School set to close after 47 years of service
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident

Latest News

Perris Jones
UVA running back Perris Jones discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville
JMU fans hold up a photo of guard Terrence Edwards, Jr. during a basketball game against...
JMU men’s basketball stays No. 22 in latest AP Top 25 poll
James Madison's Hevynne Bristow during preseason camp on Oct. 30, 2023
JMU’s Bristow denied waiver from NCAA
The James Madison University Dukes have the best record of the Sunbelt Conference's east...
Businesses anticipate JMU’S first college bowl football game