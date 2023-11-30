November 2023 Weather Headlines

(WHSV) - While the month of November did bring beneficial rain, much more is needed to alleviate the drought. The month also brought snow to the Allegheny Mountains.

EARLY MONTH SNOW

November started off on a cold note, in fact the 1st of the month brought Allegheny Mountain snow showers.

Still have snow along the Alleghenies this morning ❄️

Pendleton County Commission traffic webcams

And, the snow was not limited to the Alleghenies, some flurries drifted into the Valley too!

Tonya Chapman caught some flurries in Middlebrook, Va early this morning 11-1-23!

WILDFIRES

During the month of November, there were several wildfires around and in our viewing area including the Heavener Ridge Fire in Pendleton County, West Virginia, the Quaker Run Fire, which originated in Madison County, Virginia and burned part of Shenandoah National Park, and the Matts Creek Fire, in Bedford County, Va.

The Matts Creek Fire led to lots of smoke and haze around our area that impacted air quality at times and had a smoky smell.

Smoke from the Matts Creek Fire drifted into the area leading to haze & a smoky smell. (WHSV)

All of these fires have since been fully contained.

A big thank you to all of the firefighters who worked to put out these fires!

FINALLY, SOME RAIN!

November 21st, 2023 brought what the area really needed- rain. Areawide, the system brought 1-2+” of rain. A nice soaking rain, which helped the firefighting effort but is just the start to replenishing the significant rain deficit we are still seeing.

Rainfall totals (WHSV) (WHSV)

DROUGHT UPDATE

While the November 21st rain was beneficial, there is still a long ways to go to beat the drought.

Latest drought monitor (Maxuser | WHSV)

Several localities still need anywhere from 3″ to up to 12″ of rain to bust the drought. You can find more on the drought impact here. With how dry things have been, fire spread is still a concern as we head into December.

Burn bans remain in effect across the area, please use caution and follow all burn bans.

There are a few opportunities for showers heading into the beginning of December, but rain appears minimal and several inches of rain are still needed to bust the drought.

MORE ALLEGHENY MTN SNOW

To round out the month, the Alleghenies saw more upslope snow showers on November 27th and 28th. Flurries drifted elsewhere as well.

Yes we've had some flurries in area! Even heavy flurries with the snow squall.

Here's a snow squall moving over the Germany Valley and Pendleton and roads are very slick the further west you go along the Alleghenies.

Yes it can flurry with the sun out pic.twitter.com/2x8lSRiedU — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 28, 2023

Following this upslope snow, the area saw some of the coldest air in months as temperatures the morning of November 29th were in the teens and single digits.

We're experiencing our coldest morning in a while. Flat out frigid. Extra layers needed for the morning. The afternoon will still be chilly but this morning...

